Police searching for missing woman in Kelowna

Photo: RCMP Missing person Brooke Whitney with long brown hair, hazel eyes and wearing a striped shirt

The Kelowna RCMP is appealing to the public for help in tracking down a missing woman.



Brooke Whitney, 27, was last seen Oct. 18 at 5:00 p.m.



She is described as five-foot-ten, 198 pounds, long brown hair, and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a peach coloured sweater, grey sweatpants, light pink shoes and carrying a purple suitcase.



Police are very concerned about Whitney's health and well-being.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brooke Whitney is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).