Kelowna  

Police searching for missing woman in Kelowna

Search for missing woman

The Kelowna RCMP is appealing to the public for help in tracking down a missing woman. 

Brooke Whitney, 27, was last seen Oct. 18 at 5:00 p.m. 

She is described as five-foot-ten, 198 pounds, long brown hair, and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a peach coloured sweater, grey sweatpants, light pink shoes and carrying a purple suitcase. 

Police are very concerned about Whitney's health and well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brooke Whitney is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

