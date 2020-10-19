Greens candidate Amanda Poon signs subject of racist, sexist vandalism

Photo: Facebook

Kelowna-Mission Green Party candidate Amanda Poon is decrying racist and sexist vandalism of her election signs.

"I was saddened to learn that some of my campaign signs were tagged with racist, sexist graffiti. Others were completely destroyed. I, along with the BC Green Party, condemn this act and bigotry in all its forms," Poon said in a news release, after her signs were defaced and damaged over the weekend.

Poon said on Facebook that she is not surprised by the situation, explaining she has been dealing with similar attacks on her name and gender her whole life.

Rather than change her name when she got married, Poon says she chose to keep her maiden name in part to honour her grandmother.

"I am proud to carry my grandmother’s name. I am not phased by the inappropriate sexual comments being sent to me by men on this platform and others. My Grandma Poon is a strong woman and so am I. I could’ve changed my name when I got married but I didn’t because it’s an honour to carry her name," she said on Facebook.

When she made the decision to run for the Greens, Poon says she was warned not to promote the "hashtag #peopleneedpoon because it’s a rude sexual slang."

I am well aware of the jokes, having been subjected to them my whole life. That’s why I own the joke."

This is not the first incident of racism and sexism on the Okanagan campaign trail. Last week, one of Vernon-Monashee NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu’s sign was defaced and painted with a misogynistic slur and a swastika.

“And, while this is deeply unfortunate, it comes as no surprise. As a Chinese-Canadian, I’ve faced similar attacks on my name, my gender, and my race all my life,” says Poon.

Poon says despite the fact she finds this weekend's events troubling, she remains committed to her campaign, "regardless of the outcome, my hope is that this experience will result in a deeper conversation so that together, we can work towards making the Okanagan more just and inclusive. Only then can we reach our fullest potential."