Fleeing driver rams police vehicles in Lake Country

Photo: Nathan McDonald Officers searching for a suspect off Highway 97 in Lake Country on Sunday night

A driver rammed two RCMP vehicles in Lake Country while fleeing from police on Sunday night.

Just before 7 p.m., an officer spotted a green Pontiac car speeding on Highway 97. RCMP say the licence plate on the vehicle had been stolen from the Vernon area.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over on the highway near Pollard Road, but the vehicle did not stop and turned onto Pollard.

“Two marked police vehicles attempted to block the suspect vehicle from leaving the dead end roadway, but the Pontiac rammed both RCMP vehicles and fled the scene. Due to the dangerous nature of the suspects driving, the vehicle was not further pursued by police,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Shortly afterwards, the suspect vehicle was found abandoned in a field on Pollard Road. The driver could not be located.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident,” says Sergeant Jon Collins, detachment commander of the Lake Country RCMP. “This driver recklessly put our officers, the public, and themselves in danger and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-250-766-2288. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.