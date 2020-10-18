Boarded-up home catches fire in Rutland on Sunday evening

An abandoned house went up in flames on Sunday evening in Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood.

The fire at the home located on the corner of Highway 33 and Sadler Road was reported shortly after 9 p.m.

Multiple crews from the Kelowna Fire Department attended the scene, as well as RCMP and FortisBC.

Neighbour Rod Saigeon says his son Allan was the first to hear the engine sirens, before they came outside and saw the house up in flames.

"We have fireworks going off at the school a lot, and we thought maybe it was that, and then we came out and saw the fire ... it was a lot bigger when I first saw it.

"They had to cut the fence to get in, they hit it pretty good right away."

Saigeon says the fire was first noticeable in the greenhouse area, before moving to the attic of the main two-storey building.

An RCMP member says when they arrived on scene shortly after the call came in, the house was already "engulfed in flames."

Fire crews attacked the blaze fast and hard, says RCMP, and will need to complete their investigation before any further information is known about the cause of the fire.

Multiple lanes of traffic are blocked off in the area immediately around the fire.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.