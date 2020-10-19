The Uptown Mural Project gets six new pieces to add to collection

Photo: Uptown Mural Project

Rutland continues to get colourful as six new murals are being revealed in the community.

Karen Beaubier, the Executive Director for the Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) says the Uptown Mural Project now has 13 pieces of fine art.

They’re throughout Rutland and the team plans to update their website and social media with the new locations this week.

Last year, they had a partnership with Rutland Secondary School to incorporate the youth into these projects this year they had another first.

“Sheldon Louis is our first Indigenous painter this year, we’re really excited about that. He’s actually painting this week … he was out on Saturday at the 135 Asher Rd., the Be Kind building.”



Project manager, David Doody who is also a professor of fine arts at UBCO helps contract the artist for this project.

Each artist sketches three concepts for the building owner that will be hosting the painting on their exterior walls.

“It’s a bit of a process, we have to find an artist to match the building owners and make sure everybody is happy in the long run and to create and leave beautiful art throughout Rutland, that’s the ultimate goal - bring a sense of community,” adds Beaubier.

As she says people all have different likes and dislikes which is what makes this project special.

“They’re all very, very different and unique in their own ways based on the style of the muralist and how the muralist and how they paint.”



There are three located on URBA’s office located 158 Valleyview Road, which she says is a good starting point if you wanted to walk around and see them all.

“There’s another one at the transit station, there are ones on Asher, a new one this year … the building that use to be the Be Kind building … the Burger Baron was wrapped completely this year and then 17- Rutland Road and there’s a couple down Christman Plumbing as well.”

They want to continue to build the collection next year and hopefully get a brochure or app through the City of Kelowna to help art enthusiasts find all the pieces around town.