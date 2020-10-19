Local board game cafe opens during the pandemic

Sarita Patel

Those looking to get their game on have a new option in Kelowna.

Twice the Dice is a local board game cafe on Bernard Avenue that opened during the pandemic as a place for families, friends and even singles to go and socialize through games. It's taken over the old Muninn's Post location near Bertram Street.

After paying a small $5 fee, patrons are able to play as many games for as long as they want. They also have a cafe that provides alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and food which is locally sourced.

Owner Stacey Galigan spoke with Castanet about the importance of opening during the global crisis.

“A big part of our gaming community is the Dungeons and Dragons groups and they used to go to the library and play," Galigan said. "They used to actually come here when it was Muninn’s Post and they would play here.

“They’ve lost their grouping and now they can come back and find themselves again.”

They also keep a list of people that come in on their own wanting to play certain games. Once a group comes in looking for an extra player they can connect them in a safe manner.

Along with typical COVID-19 procedures, they cleared a procedure with Interior Health on board game cleaning.

“If … all of the pieces in the game can’t be immersed in a peroxide solution for five minutes, we rotate them out for four days ," she said.

If you fall in love with a game, the team has a few on sale in-store which come with other benefits.

“If you do buy a game and play it in-house you don’t have to pay the stay and play fee," Galigan said.

“Some of the games, for example, we have Gloomhaven that takes about six-months to play … so, If somebody was to purchase that game, every time they brought it in they wouldn’t have to pay the stay and play because it’s a huge commitment for the game and I like to see games purchased here, played here.”

As a teacher, she always found board games were a great icebreaker for students. With schools moving to an online platform, many students are using the space as a way to connect with classmates.

“They’ve discovered this place and they’ve come here studied, hung out, played some games and there seems to be a draw from Okanagan College and UBCO for that," Galigan said.

She’s noticed no matter the age, Operation has been one of the most popular games, along with chess, which is one of her favourites.

Check out their Facebook or Instagram for more information.