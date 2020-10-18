Van crashes in Rutland Sunday afternoon, CPR needed

A person appears to be in medical distress after a van crashed into a bush in Rutland Sunday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m., a white van appears to have left the road near Leathead and Montgomery roads, and ended up on a grassy area against a bush. Emergency crews are on scene performing CPR on an individual.

Castanet reader Rick Durkee said he has "no idea" how the van ended up where it did, but guessed that it may have resulted from a heart attack suffered by the driver or some other type of medical emergency.

Several fire trucks and ambulances are on scene, and Durkee saw a firefighter giving chest compressions to a person on the grass.