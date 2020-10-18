164501
Kelowna  

Snow falls in the Valley, more expected next week

Let it snow, let it snow!

- | Story: 313715

The snow has hit some lower elevation parts of the Okanagan Sunday morning. 

Castanet readers have been sharing their photos of snow, from Black Mountain to West Kelowna, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be stopping any time soon. 

“There’s a system passing through today, so basically the snow levels are fairly low, probably about six hundred to eight hundred metres, but with temperatures hovering in the low single digits we’re looking at snow getting mixed in around the higher terrains,” explains Mike Gismondi, a meteorologist for Environment Canada. 

He notes even though snow is accumulating up in alpine, it’s not expected to stick around in the more populated areas of the Valley. 

Another system will be coming through next week. 

“That’s going to bring some rain to the Valley again. Snow levels are rising today and they stay fairly high for tomorrow so probably you’re looking at snow sort of over Pennask Summit, the higher highway passes, maybe Helmer Lake, but snow levels are generally going to be 1,300 to 1,500 metres,” Gismondi said.

Flurries and showers will linger on Tuesday and snow levels will drop to about 1,000 metres, meaning rain in the Valley bottom but some small snowfall at higher elevations. 

Gismondi says this is typical for this time of year and even says it’s not unheard of to see snow at the Valley bottoms sometimes.

“Definitely seasonal type of weather and we’re getting into the winter," he said.

Gismondi says people should be prepared for winter conditions if they’re travelling over the highway passes. 

AIM Roads took to Twitter Sunday morning, warning residents of a slushy and slippery Highway 33 between Kelowna and the Big White turnoff. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163498
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4296890
2130 Vasile Road
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$234,900
more details
164189


164499


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dolly
Dolly Kelowna SPCA >


153561


163143


Damian Lewis: ‘I’d turn down Bond if I was asked’

Showbiz
Damian Lewis isn't interested in replacing Daniel Craig as James Bond, and would turn down the role if it was offered to him.
Little baby trying to say table
Must Watch
“Pada Pada”.
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Relax and kick back today, it’s Sunday!
Sunday Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Dog nodding when owner asks question
Must Watch


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162312
163259