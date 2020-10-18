Snow falls in the Valley, more expected next week

Photo: Chris Kearney Snow was sticking in Black Mountain Sunday morning.

The snow has hit some lower elevation parts of the Okanagan Sunday morning.

Castanet readers have been sharing their photos of snow, from Black Mountain to West Kelowna, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be stopping any time soon.

“There’s a system passing through today, so basically the snow levels are fairly low, probably about six hundred to eight hundred metres, but with temperatures hovering in the low single digits we’re looking at snow getting mixed in around the higher terrains,” explains Mike Gismondi, a meteorologist for Environment Canada.

He notes even though snow is accumulating up in alpine, it’s not expected to stick around in the more populated areas of the Valley.

Another system will be coming through next week.

“That’s going to bring some rain to the Valley again. Snow levels are rising today and they stay fairly high for tomorrow so probably you’re looking at snow sort of over Pennask Summit, the higher highway passes, maybe Helmer Lake, but snow levels are generally going to be 1,300 to 1,500 metres,” Gismondi said.

Flurries and showers will linger on Tuesday and snow levels will drop to about 1,000 metres, meaning rain in the Valley bottom but some small snowfall at higher elevations.

Gismondi says this is typical for this time of year and even says it’s not unheard of to see snow at the Valley bottoms sometimes.

“Definitely seasonal type of weather and we’re getting into the winter," he said.

Gismondi says people should be prepared for winter conditions if they’re travelling over the highway passes.

AIM Roads took to Twitter Sunday morning, warning residents of a slushy and slippery Highway 33 between Kelowna and the Big White turnoff.