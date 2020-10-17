Coronavirus passenger on recent flight leaving Kelowna

Photo: Ed Burke

The B.C. centre for Disease Control says a COVID-19 infected passenger was on a flight leaving Kelowna earlier this month.

WestJet flight 182 between Kelowna and Calgary on October 10 was one of three coronavirus-positive flights added to the BC CDC’s flight tracker Saturday evening.

Passengers who were on the flight in rows 1-4 are considered at higher risk of exposure, but anyone on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Other flights announced Saturday include Seattle to Vancouver and Amsterdam to Vancouver on Oct. 12.

The full list of impacted flights to date can be found here.