Kelowna-Mission Liberal candidate Renee Merrifield wants to meet with voters

Merrifield set to wave signs

Kelowna-Mission Liberal candidate Renee Merrifield hopes to meet Kelowna voters over the next week.

The candidate, running for former Liberal MLA Steve Thompson's seat after he retired, is planning on hitting the streets next week to wave some signs and meet new people. 

"I have been so enthused at the response in meeting with my Kelowna Mission neighbours one on one, on the phone or virtually. Listening to their comments and concerns has been my first priority," she says.

She'll be out waving signs on Oct. 20 from 7 to 9 a.m. along Thomson Farms on Gordon Drive. The following day, she'll be at the Kelowna Farmers Market on Dilworth and Springfield from 7 to 9 a.m., and on Oct. 23 from 7 to 9 a.m., she'll be on the Highway 97 pedestrian overpass between Burtch and Spall roads. 

Advance polling stations are set up in the following locations until Oct. 21:

  • Okanagan Mission Hall (until Oct 18)
  • Kanata Hotel & Conference Centre
  • Evangel Church (Closed Sunday, re-opens Monday)
  • East Kelowna Community Hall
  • Ukrainian Orthodox Church 

