Kelowna community shows support for Olympia Greek Taverna, following fire

Since Kelowna's Olympia Greek Taverna went up in flames, the community is rallying behind the restaurant in many ways.

During the evening on Oct. 6, the restaurant caught fire and despite best efforts, it could not be saved. Owners say they plan to rebuild

Since then, neon coloured pieces of paper have been posted to the boards on the outside of the restaurant, with messages of encouragement and love.

One note reads: "Miss you. I ate here on the night of the fire. Rebuild soon." Another note reads: "Thank you to everyone at Olympia Greek Taverna! We miss you and are so sorry for your fire! We know you'll be back and so will we!"

Local pizzeria DunnEnzies has also stepped up to offer help to the 30 staff members from Olympia, who are now out of work. They are offering the staff temporary employment at some of their locations.

And if you find yourself nearby the beloved Rutland restaurant, you can also leave a note on one of the blank pieces of paper that has been posted.