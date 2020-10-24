Registration open for Salvation Army sharing Christmas food & toy program

Photo: Contributed

Online registration is now open for The Salvation Army's annual Sharing Christmas Food & Toy Program.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous impact on the community with The Salvation Army experiencing a 61 per cent increase in the number of people and families reaching out for help. A staggering 47 per cent had never before accessed the services.

With the holiday season approaching, the Kelowna/Lake Country Salvation Army is gearing up for an increase in demand.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in our community right now,” says lead pastor and executive director for the Kelowna Salvation Army Darryl Burry.

“There have been many who have lost their jobs or are facing uncertainty with their employment. This is in addition to those who were already struggling with food and housing security. Each day seems to bring about a new challenge, and so we desire to come alongside and share some hope with those who are experiencing this weight.”

The Salvation Army Sharing Christmas program provides food gift cards and toys to families and children. Last year alone, 526 families and more than 1,000 children in the community received support thanks to the generosity of donors.

“We could not provide this blessing without the tremendous support of the community,” says Burry. “From financial donations to the donation of food products and new toys, each contribution helps us to provide hope and dignity to local families.

"We are beginning our registration much earlier than normal, to accommodate the anticipated increase in demand and new safety measures will change the process and timeframe for our distribution in December.”

The Salvation Army has introduced a new online registration process for families who need assistance through the Sharing Christmas program.

Kelowna/Lake Country residents have until Nov. 30 to register online here. Those who cannot register online can call 250-765-3450 ext. 117 as soon as they can, to arrange for a registration interview.

“We desire to ensure that no one falls through the cracks during this special season of love and giving however, in order to meet the demands placed upon us, we would respectfully ask that all families register as early as possible,” says Burry.

The annual Christmas Kettle Campaign will continue this year with new contactless donation options and enhanced sanitization protocols. To volunteer or learn more, email [email protected] or call 250-860-2329 ext 113.