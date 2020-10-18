Former movie prop up for sale just in time for Halloween

Photo: Randy Martin

You never know what you're going to find in the Castanet Classifieds.

Randy Martin says he picked up a white movie prop coffin a while back with grand plans to add it to one of his many vehicles, but so far, all its done is get in the way in his shop.

"It's too big for my hot rod or my truck and too small for my hearse," says Martin.

Martin says the coffin has never been "used" it was a prop in "A Father's Nightmare" which was at least partially shot in West Kelowna a few years back.

"It's a really cool piece that I had plans for but now I'm just tired of tripping over it in my shop."

Martin says he thinks the asking price of $500 is pretty reasonable and less than he paid for the conversation piece. With Halloween coming up, he thought someone out there might want to use it as a decoration.

"I've got a pretty good imagination but you never know what people might come up with. It's mid-sized so it was made for a youth but people could use it for a pet bed, who knows?"

