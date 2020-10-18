164209
Kelowna  

Former movie prop up for sale just in time for Halloween

Unused coffin for sale

- | Story: 313626

You never know what you're going to find in the Castanet Classifieds.

Randy Martin says he picked up a white movie prop coffin a while back with grand plans to add it to one of his many vehicles, but so far, all its done is get in the way in his shop.

"It's too big for my hot rod or my truck and too small for my hearse," says Martin.

Martin says the coffin has never been "used" it was a prop in "A Father's Nightmare" which was at least partially shot in West Kelowna a few years back.

"It's a really cool piece that I had plans for but now I'm just tired of tripping over it in my shop."

Martin says he thinks the asking price of $500 is pretty reasonable and less than he paid for the conversation piece. With Halloween coming up, he thought someone out there might want to use it as a decoration.

"I've got a pretty good imagination but you never know what people might come up with. It's mid-sized so it was made for a youth but people could use it for a pet bed, who knows?"

Castanet Classifieds is the largest classified ad site in the Okanagan, featuring thousands of ads in a wide range of categories, receiving more than 600,000 page views per day and over 25,000 unique visitors.

 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4246475
1106 Henderson Dr
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$819,900
more details
164047


161329


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Chai
Chai Kelowna SPCA >


153561




Great Halloween costumes

Galleries
Need some inspiration for Halloween? Here you go.
Troublesome toddlers make a big mess with paint
Must Watch
Oh no…
Chrissy Teigen breaks her silence after miscarriage: ‘We are quiet but okay’
Showbiz
Chrissy Teigen has returned to Instagram following her...
Boston Terrier puppy scared of her own fart!
Must Watch
There’s a mix of confusion and bewilderment on the face of...
Laughing duck
Must Watch


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162188
162890