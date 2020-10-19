Kelowna-Lake Country NDP candidate Justin Kulik sits down with Castanet News

Nineteen-year-old UBC student Justin Kulik is looking to take the Kelowna-Lake Country riding for the BC NDP.

And, despite his youthful age, Kulik is already a political veteran, having run for the NDP in last year's federal election.

From his residence in Vancouver, Kulik spoke with Castanet News about to discuss his virtual campaign and his thoughts on how the province should recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On getting into the race:

"I only agreed to run this time around knowing the campaign was virtual. Last time, I really was involved in those human interactions, and that's what drove me day to day. When I was asked to run this time around, I was hesitant, then realized it's a virtual campaign that's less important. Regardless of where I's sleeping at the end of the day, the campaign is virtual."

On what he brings to Kelowna-Lake Country:

"I bring a new voice, I bring youth, I bring energy and I bring a different perspective. For the last 11 years now having Norm Letnick as the MLA, it's been one consistent perspective, one consistent voice. Whether or not one person agrees with that voice or not, I think it's time we have a new voice for the people of Kelowna-Lake Country."

On differences between the NDP and Liberals:

"This election is asking who do you want to lead this recovery period. I see throughout this pandemic a lot of inequalities have been exposed on a greater scale than had been previously. Seeing that divide between those at the very top and the workers, the people who are on the front lines. Those who, back a few months ago through April, May, June, those people who were the essential workers, but still only making minimum wage or close to it, and struggling to get by day to day.

"I see this election as being that question on who we want at the end of the day to be leading that recovery period. In my eye, it's important that recovery is focused on reducing many of those inequalities that have been exposed."

On economic recovery post-pandemic:

"It's always tough at the end of the day to be going to somebody who has lost their job and tell them that it''s going to be OK. Because, for a lot of people it might not be OK., That's just a hard reality. At this point in time, I think our key needs to be making sure that nobody is left behind as though it was still April, may, June.

"What I mean by that is focusing now on ensuring come the first of the month people can still pay their rent whether they're employed or whether they've lost their job from this pandemic. I think once we are getting through to the later stages of the recovery period, it's important we invest in our communities to, not necessarily bring back those same jobs, but to bring back jobs and job opportunities for people to be able to access and find themselves in at least as good a foothold as they were before the pandemic."

You can watch the entire interview below.