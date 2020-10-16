164209
Fernando's Pub in Kelowna closing for winter months

One of the premier destinations for live music in Kelowna is closing its doors for the winter.

Fernando’s Pub has announced "with a heavy heart" that it will close on Oct. 24 until the spring.

The pub says COVID-19 restrictions have hit the restaurant and entertainment industries especially hard, "although we support the provincial government’s public health orders, we believe it is the responsible choice for our business and community to shut our doors for now."

Fernando's intends to re-open in the spring with new plans for outdoor seating and live music, "we (hope to) return to the vibrant atmosphere both customers and musicians have grown to love."

Closing day will be Oct. 24, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

"Thank you for your continued support of us and all independent restaurants and retailers in the Okanagan. We’ll see you again soon!"

