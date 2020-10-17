Council asked to approve development permit for rare mixed-use industrial and residential development

Photo: City of Kelowna

A rare concept of including residential apartments within an industrial building comes back to city council Monday.

The developer, Emil Anderson Construction, is seeking a development permit for a four-storey mixed-use development on Ethel Street in the city's industrial area.

The permit would allow for construction of a building which would include three floors of industrial use with 10 apartments, stepped back on all four sides, on the top floor.

Council initially gave approval for a text amendment allowing the project to move forward in February of last year.

The lot, at the corner of Ethel Street and Crowley Avenue is bordered by industrial on three sides with a hillside, part of Knox Mountain Park, to the east.

If complete, this would be the first building in the city combining both industrial and residential uses.

At the time of initial consideration last year, it was noted the apartments would be for employee use, and not part of the overall rental pool.

Staff noted in its presentation to council that the trend towards mixed-use buildings has allowed for a greater acceptance of the concept of mixing industrial and residential uses.

It was also noted the concept has been tried successfully in multiple cases outside of Kelowna.