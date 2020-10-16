164051
Kelowna  

Kelowna RCMP say the 'grandparent scam' is making the rounds

Grandparent scam alert

Mounties are warning people not to fall for one of the oldest scams known to fraud investigators.

Kelowna RCMP is reminding the public that the emergency scam, or grandparent scam, is still going strong in the Central Okanagan.

The latest example happened in September of this year when a Kelowna resident answered a fraudulent telephone call from Quebec. The person on the other end of the line claimed to be a lawyer and there was a person in the background who could be heard crying.

The scammer explained that the victim’s son had been in a motor vehicle collision and that the victim had to send bail money to the lawyer on their son’s behalf to get him out of police custody.

"The victim attended a local bank and deposited a large sum of cash into a numbered bank account provided by the lawyer," says Const. Solana Paré, spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

That wasn't good enough for the scammer. Once they determined this person was going to comply, they followed up with requests for more money. At this point the victim became suspicious and eventually called her son only to find that he was safe and sound and the entire affair was a scam.

"This was an unfortunate situation of scammers using an emotional plea to take advantage of a parent’s concern for their child and exploit it to their advantage," states Paré.

The Kelowna RCMP has since received further reports from citizens who received calls of similar nature who took the precautionary measure to call and confirm the call was a scam.

Follow this advice if confronted with this scam or others:

  • Watch out for urgent pleas that play on your emotions. If you have any doubts, simply end the conversation;
  • If you have received a call or contact from someone claiming a family member is in trouble, talk to other family members to confirm the situation;
  • Never send cash, gift cards or money transfers as payment to an unknown recipient.

The investigation into the fraud remains ongoing.

More Kelowna News
