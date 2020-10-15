164209
162234
Kelowna  

Kelowna RCMP seize weapons, drugs in raid on home

Cops seize weapons, drugs

- | Story: 313519

The Kelowna RCMP says they seized drugs, property and weapons from a home Thursday. 

Officers raided a home on the 1300 block of Sylvania Crescent as a part of an investigation into drug trafficking. 

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs from inside the residence,” states Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our officers also seized a variety of weapons, drug paraphernalia, and suspected stolen property.”

Two men and a woman were arrested at the scene for outstanding arrest warrants for other matters. Two other adults were arrested and subsequently released. Police are sending the file to federal prosecutors for consideration of charges.

