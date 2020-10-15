Kelowna home a grand prize in charity lottery

Photo: Contributed Kelowna property worth more than $2.9 million located 460 Hawk's Perch Lane.

Tickets for the Millionaire Lottery supporting the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation are now on sale and a multi-million dollar Kelowna home is up for grabs.

Money raised through the lottery helps fund innovative research, adult health care and goes towards the purchase of crucial medical equipment at VGH, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, Vancouver Community Health Services and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute.

“Everyday medical needs didn’t stop when COVID-19 hit. Throughout this pandemic, our researchers and medical teams who treat patients from across B.C. have done a tremendous job looking after the patients in their care,” says president and CEO of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation Angela Chapman.

“Millionaire Lottery funds are as important as ever as we continue to ensure that our world-class health care teams are equipped with the tools and technology they need to provide the best care possible. On behalf of the Foundation, thank you to everyone who supports the Millionaire Lottery, you are vital to helping us transform health care.”

The winner of the Millionaire Lottery can choose one of eight grand prize packages.

Grand Prize #1 – South Surrey Package worth over $3.1 million. Located at 16722 McNair Drive, Surrey.

Grand Prize #2 – Abbotsford Package worth over $2.9 million. Located at 35442 Verado Court, Abbotsford.

Grand Prize #3 – Courtenay Package worth over $2.9 million. Located at 2117 Crown Isle Drive, Courtenay.

Grand Prize #4 – North Vancouver Package worth over $2.9 million. Located at unit #303 or #307 - 175 Victory Shipway, North Vancouver.

Grand Prize #5 – Vancouver Package worth over $2.9 million. Located at #2201 – 1618 Quebec Street, Vancouver.

Grand Prize #6 – Two home package – SookePoint Ocean Cottage and SEMIAH, White Rock. Package worth over $2.9 million.

Grand Prize #7 – Kelowna worth over $2.9 million. Located at Kestrel Ridge – 460 or 460 Hawk’s Perch Lane, Kelowna.

– Kelowna worth over $2.9 million. Located at Kestrel Ridge – 460 or 460 Hawk’s Perch Lane, Kelowna. Grand Prize Choice #8 – $2.7 million tax-free cash.

“During this global pandemic, there has never been a better time to support the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. This year, the Millionaire Lottery has over 3,100 prizes to win; valued at over $4.2 million,” says Millionaire Lottery Spokesperson Todd Talbot.

Tickets are on sale now until midnight on January 8, 2021, or until the lottery sells out.

To purchase tickets click here or call 604-602-5848, toll-free: 1-888-445-5825, or in-person at any London Drugs location.