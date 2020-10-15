Deer gets tangled after encounter with unidentified piece of cloth

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna woman is hoping someone can help a wayward deer that seems to have had a run-in with a clothesline.

"I feel bad for this deer because it's been wandering around with something on its head for the past couple of weeks," says the woman, who didn't call BC Conservation Service and wanted to remain anonymous.

The deer has been spotted in the Upper Mission around the Ponds area.

If you spot this wayward deer you're asked to call the BC Conservation Officer service line at 1-877-952-7277.