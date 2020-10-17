City of Kelowna winter closures starting

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is reminding residents that winter closures are beginning at the city's parks.

Cold weather is here which means seasonal closures have started at parks and sports fields.

Park washrooms, water fountains and water services at off-leash dog parks are now closed. These closures are necessary to stop pipes from freezing during the cold months.

Washrooms at Stuart Park, Gerstmar Park, Boyce-Gyro Park and City Park will remain open. The Queensway Transit Exchange also have washrooms that are available throughout the winter.

Sports fields are also scheduled to close on Oct. 31. Park staff will inspect fields and carry out necessary repairs before snow falls.

The doors to Kasugai Gardens will be closed on Oct. 31 as well. Mission Creek Mountain Bike Skills Park will be closing soon, depending on weather, in order to maintain jumps.