IH investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna FedEx depot

Photo: Google Maps

Interior Health says it is investigating an outbreak of the coronavirus at a FedEx depot in Kelowna.

The health authority says three staff at the facility have tested positive and six others are in isolation.

The depot is located at the Kelowna International Airport, but is not directly connected to the terminal, so travellers are not at risk.

“The business has sufficient precautions in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission to the public, and there has been no COVID-19 exposure to the general public,” Interior Health said in a statement.

“Public Health officials are supporting each staff member in isolation and are grateful for FedEx’s efforts and cooperation.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that contact tracing is underway and there is no risk to the public from packages that have made their way through the depot.