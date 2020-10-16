Jaycee the dog raises $3,000 for the Kelowna SPCA on her 10th birthday

Photo: Contributed Click here to view gallery Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed A Kelowna man celebrated big for his dog's 10th birthday by raising $3,000 for the Kelowna BC SPCA.

After learning about the 97 badly neglected animals that were seized from a property in Princeton, John Kinloch wanted to do something to help. The Kelowna BC SPCA branch was transformed into the parvo recovery ward for many of the sick dogs that were saved, which carries significant costs.

"They are in deep over there and I know that everybody is kinda short on money these days, but I got a soft spot for the animals," he says.

So in honour of his dog Jaycee's birthday, Kinloch purchased a case of wine and got his friends to chip in on raffle tickets. Within four days, Jaycee managed to raise $3,000 and on her birthday, the winner was chosen.

"We had the party in the backyard. Friends brought over their dogs and my friend's little girls picked five tickets out of the bowl and then I put then five tickets on a bench with treats on top of them. Jaycee ran to whatever treat she took first and that was the winning ticket," explains Kinloch.

As seen in the photos, Jaycee celebrated the big day with her friends and also got to wear her own birthday hat.

"Jaycee is very well known with my friends. We call her the Walmart greeter. She's always saying hi to people and taking hearts," says Kinloch.

Jaycee then surprised the BC SPCA by delivering the cheque to the staff herself.

All the animals, staff and volunteers thank you for your amazing support," reads a SPCA Facebook post.

Kinloch says he wanted to help out because Jaycee was a rescue dog when he was united with her.

"I just encourage people to do what they can cause theres a big bill thats sitting over there for those guys. Everybody wants to adopt a dog but they gotta go through the whole procedure. Adopting is one thing, but helping those guys pay for it is another," he says.