164156
162234
Kelowna  

Police seek identity of man posting anti-COVID posters in Kelowna

Anti-COVID poster man

- | Story: 313484

Kelowna RCMP is asking the public for help in identifying a man who has been gluing anti-COVID-19 posters to poles across the city.

A man was caught on CCTV cameras on Sept. 23 at 1:22 p.m. at the Stuart Park Skating Rink and on Oct. 3 at the Queensway Bus Loop at 5:15 p.m. In both instances, the man used wheat paste to apply the posters, which is very difficult to remove. 

The man rides a bike covered in reflective tape with panier bags attached on the back and a bike rack over the front tire. He is seen wearing a bright yellow helmet, black biking jacket with reflective stripes and a backpack with a yellow safety vest wrapped around it.

Hundreds of hard-to-remove anti-COVID posters are popping up around the city.

If you can help identify this man, contact Kelowna RCMP or CrimeStoppers. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163907
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4277627
196 4074 Gellatly West Kelowna
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$649,000
more details
163498


162204


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Draco
Draco Kelowna SPCA >


153561




Absolute Perfection (2)

Galleries
Sharon Osbourne: ‘Our house wasn’t a home while filming reality TV series’
Showbiz
Sharon Osbourne "understands" eldest daughter...
3-year-old’s reaction to eating salt and vinegar chips is all of us
Must Watch
“This is terrible! … I love it!”
Impressive juggling
Must Watch
This grandpa has some skills!
Work Memes
Galleries
Waste some time at work by looking at work memes!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158714
163836