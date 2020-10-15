Police seek identity of man posting anti-COVID posters in Kelowna

Photo: Crime Stoppers

Kelowna RCMP is asking the public for help in identifying a man who has been gluing anti-COVID-19 posters to poles across the city.

A man was caught on CCTV cameras on Sept. 23 at 1:22 p.m. at the Stuart Park Skating Rink and on Oct. 3 at the Queensway Bus Loop at 5:15 p.m. In both instances, the man used wheat paste to apply the posters, which is very difficult to remove.

The man rides a bike covered in reflective tape with panier bags attached on the back and a bike rack over the front tire. He is seen wearing a bright yellow helmet, black biking jacket with reflective stripes and a backpack with a yellow safety vest wrapped around it.

Hundreds of hard-to-remove anti-COVID posters are popping up around the city.

If you can help identify this man, contact Kelowna RCMP or CrimeStoppers.