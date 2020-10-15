164156
Kelowna  

Police seeking vehicle involved in disturbing child grabbing

New info on child grabbing

The Kelowna RCMP is releasing more information about a disturbing child grabbing incident last month.

An 11-year-old boy was walking home from school on Sept. 17. As he entered the intersection at Monterey Road and Springfield Road in Kelowna a black four door pickup pulled up alongside him and the rear passenger grabbed his backpack.

The boy managed to struggle free and ran home.

The suspect was described as male, 60 years old with a white goatee and red bandana.

Investigators are releasing new details about the suspect vehicle; described as a black pickup with four doors with a blacked out grill and patterning along the side of the vehicle that is white with black shading.

Anyone with information about the suspect, the vehicle, or the incident is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

