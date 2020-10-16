It's black widow season in the Okanagan

Photo: Darren Nakonechny

The creepy crawlies are here in the Okanagan, just in time for Halloween.

Darren Nakonechny spotted a black widow spider just before midnight on the outside wall of his downtown Kelowna home earlier this week.

"I went outside to cover up the BBQ before heading off to bed and noticed what I would call the biggest wild spider I’ve ever seen slowly scaling the side of our downtown home."

Nakonechny says he was shocked by the size of the spider, comparing it to the size of two loonies.

Claudia Copley, collection manager and researcher at the Royal BC Museum confirmed the spider is a back widow, adding "they are very common in the Okanagan."

Copley says black widow spiders come in different colours, with immature females sporting stripes of orange-red and white, while males keep immature colouring even when they are mature.

She said black widows are a medically important spider but are not aggressive or even prone to biting when behaving defensively.

The website Livescience states "black widow spiders are arachnids that are known for the females' unique appearance and tendency to eat their mates. They are also known to have the most venomous bite of all North American spiders."

According to the BugGuide website, "anyone bitten by a western black widow spider should receive prompt and proper medical treatment. While the black widow is considered the most venomous spider in North America, death from a black widow spider bite is highly unlikely."

Nakonechny says he hopes the spider isn't looking to make a home at his place, "keeping him in view out of the corner of my eye, I covered the BBQ, went inside and closed the windows hopeful he was just passing through and not checking out his new home. Otherwise…I think he’s big enough he can start paying some of the mortgage."

Fall is mating season for spiders so they are more active than usual and more likely to turn up in odd places.

"Males are wandering around looking for females," says Copley.