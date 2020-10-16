164209
Kelowna  

It's black widow season in the Okanagan

Black widows wandering

- | Story: 313470

The creepy crawlies are here in the Okanagan, just in time for Halloween.

Darren Nakonechny spotted a black widow spider just before midnight on the outside wall of his downtown Kelowna home earlier this week.

"I went outside to cover up the BBQ before heading off to bed and noticed what I would call the biggest wild spider I’ve ever seen slowly scaling the side of our downtown home."

Nakonechny says he was shocked by the size of the spider, comparing it to the size of two loonies.

Claudia Copley, collection manager and researcher at the Royal BC Museum confirmed the spider is a back widow, adding "they are very common in the Okanagan."

Copley says black widow spiders come in different colours, with immature females sporting stripes of orange-red and white, while males keep immature colouring even when they are mature.

She said black widows are a medically important spider but are not aggressive or even prone to biting when behaving defensively.

The website Livescience states "black widow spiders are arachnids that are known for the females' unique appearance and tendency to eat their mates. They are also known to have the most venomous bite of all North American spiders."

According to the BugGuide website, "anyone bitten by a western black widow spider should receive prompt and proper medical treatment. While the black widow is considered the most venomous spider in North America, death from a black widow spider bite is highly unlikely."

Nakonechny says he hopes the spider isn't looking to make a home at his place, "keeping him in view out of the corner of my eye, I covered the BBQ, went inside and closed the windows hopeful he was just passing through and not checking out his new home. Otherwise…I think he’s big enough he can start paying some of the mortgage."

Fall is mating season for spiders so they are more active than usual and more likely to turn up in odd places.

"Males are wandering around looking for females," says Copley.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

164047
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4243853
#407, 457 West Avenue
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$529,900
more details
164047




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Draco
Draco Kelowna SPCA >


163501




Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown keen to be first gay Bachelor following split with fiance

Showbiz
Queer Eye star Karamo Brown has put his name forward for becoming the first gay Bachelor. The TV personality is a massive fan of...
Absolute Perfection
Galleries
The most satisfying gallery of the day.
Absolute Perfection (2)
Galleries
Sharon Osbourne: ‘Our house wasn’t a home while filming reality TV series’
Showbiz
Sharon Osbourne "understands" eldest daughter...
3-year-old’s reaction to eating salt and vinegar chips is all of us
Must Watch
“This is terrible! … I love it!”


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162207
162234