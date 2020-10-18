163888
Kelowna  

BC Wine, Cider & Spirits Festival launches subscription to support industry during COVID-19

The BC Wine, Cider & Spirits Festival has launched its subscription box to support members this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fall tasting event plans have been impacted across the province, as a result of the pandemic. However there are still ways to enjoy B.C. wine.

The festival's monthly subscription box features six bottles of one red wine, one white wine, one rose/sparkling wine, one beer, one cider and one liquor from their members.

The first box will be shipped on Nov. 16 and will feature members Taynton Bay Spirits, Nighthawk Vineyards, The BX Press and more.

Each month will feature different items that will help people bring the tasting event experience to home. 

“We are excited to have found a fun way to continue to promote all things BC Craft Liquor through these challenging times” says Katherine Bramall, founder of the BC Wine, Cider & Spirits Festival. “Our members have always been the heart of our business so to be able to generate revenue for them in the time they likely need it the most feels pretty great.” 

There are only 100 subscription boxes available. They can be purchased through either a six month or 12 month commitment. 

All boxes can be delivered throughout Canada.

