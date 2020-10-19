163888
Kelowna  

TD Bank donates $15,000 to Okanagan College for new Health Sciences Centre

TD gifts Okanagan College

- | Story: 313456

TD Bank has donated $15,000 to Okanagan College's Our Students, Your Health campaign.

The gift from TD will help provide equipment for the new Health Sciences Centre at the Kelowna campus which will be used by nursing and health care assistant students. 

“Part of creating better health outcomes for patients is to provide aspiring health care professionals with the right training, tools, and equipment to help them succeed,” says vice president of TD Commercial Banking for the Interior Region Robert Lindstrand.

“All of us at TD are thrilled to provide this funding for Okanagan College to help ensure its health care students have the confidence and skills needed to deliver quality care for patients in their practice.”

This donation will equip the lab with a modern lift and gantry which will allow students to practice on the same equipment that they can expect to see in hospitals and long-term care homes.

“Health care education is very much hands-on, and involves working with many pieces of specialized equipment so it is essential students are educated on modern equipment,” says Okanagan College Foundation executive director Helen Jackman.

The new Health Sciences Centre will include equipment and training aids such as high-tech simulation mannequins, dental operatory and sterile pharmaceutical compounding equipment. 

“There are still many pieces of equipment needed and we’re inviting anyone who might be interested in participating and supporting these items to contact the Okanagan College Foundation.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163907
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4240541
1598 Crest Ridge Lane
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$820,000
more details
161974




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dolly
Dolly Kelowna SPCA >


153561


164258


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Monday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Ariana Grande sets release date for new album Positions
Music
Ariana Grande will release her new album Positions on 30 October,
Damian Lewis: ‘I’d turn down Bond if I was asked’
Showbiz
Damian Lewis isn't interested in replacing Daniel Craig as...
Little baby trying to say table
Must Watch
“Pada Pada”.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162761
163259