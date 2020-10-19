TD Bank donates $15,000 to Okanagan College for new Health Sciences Centre

Photo: Contributed Rob Lindstrand and Helen Jackman outside of the Health Sciences Centre.

TD Bank has donated $15,000 to Okanagan College's Our Students, Your Health campaign.

The gift from TD will help provide equipment for the new Health Sciences Centre at the Kelowna campus which will be used by nursing and health care assistant students.

“Part of creating better health outcomes for patients is to provide aspiring health care professionals with the right training, tools, and equipment to help them succeed,” says vice president of TD Commercial Banking for the Interior Region Robert Lindstrand.

“All of us at TD are thrilled to provide this funding for Okanagan College to help ensure its health care students have the confidence and skills needed to deliver quality care for patients in their practice.”

This donation will equip the lab with a modern lift and gantry which will allow students to practice on the same equipment that they can expect to see in hospitals and long-term care homes.

“Health care education is very much hands-on, and involves working with many pieces of specialized equipment so it is essential students are educated on modern equipment,” says Okanagan College Foundation executive director Helen Jackman.

The new Health Sciences Centre will include equipment and training aids such as high-tech simulation mannequins, dental operatory and sterile pharmaceutical compounding equipment.

“There are still many pieces of equipment needed and we’re inviting anyone who might be interested in participating and supporting these items to contact the Okanagan College Foundation.”