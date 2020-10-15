162805
160859
Kelowna  

Kelowna fifth most expensive city in which to rent one bedroom

Pandemic not denting rent

- | Story: 313455

The numbers that show Kelowna’s housing and rental market is immune to the COVID-19 pandemic continue to pile up.

The median rent price of a one-bedroom home in Kelowna dropped $50 in the last month, but the city still moved into the top five of most expensive cities in which to rent, according to statistics released Thursday by PadMapper. The latest Canadian National Rent Report analyzed hundreds of thousands of listings in October to examine median rent prices across the 24 largest cities in the country.

Kelowna is tied with Ottawa as the fifth most expensive city in which to rent a one-bedroom pad, checking in at a median cost of $1,500. That trails only Toronto, Vancouver, Burnaby and Victoria.

Meanwhile, the median cost of a two-bedroom rental in Kelowna decreased as well from September to October, going from $1,790 last month to $1,750 today. That makes it the sixth most expensive price among Canada’s 24 largest centres.

Kelowna’s one-bedroom rate is up 11.9%  over last year at this time, while the two-bedroom cost has increased 9.4% since October 2019.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163498
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4282207
1120 Guisachan Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$509,900
more details


163374


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Draco
Draco Kelowna SPCA >


153561


163183


Impressive juggling

Must Watch
This grandpa has some skills!
Work Memes
Galleries
Waste some time at work by looking at work memes!
Stevie Nicks: ‘Lindsey Buckingham will never rejoin Fleetwood Mac’
Music
Stevie Nicks has no intention of ever performing with her...
Star Wars cantina band
Must Watch
Pug and baby share a basket
Must Watch
Sharing is caring. Don Juan the pug has no choice.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162287
163259