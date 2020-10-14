163146
162388
Kelowna  

COVID-19 outbreak at church in Kelowna declared over

Church outbreak now over

- | Story: 313410

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Kelowna Calvary Chapel is now over.

Interior Health said Wednesday the outbreak, which was declared on Sept. 25, ended with seven cases of the coronavirus.

The cluster of cases was linked to a pair of church services on Sept. 13 and 20.

While the church was located within the Kelowna Christian School, the outbreak did not impact any students. 

Three more COVID-19 cases were announced Wednesday for the Interior Health region, bringing the pandemic total to 585. Twenty-nine cases remain active.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163029
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4221120
107-933 Harvey Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$379,900
more details
163625


161500


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Nellie
Nellie Kelowna SPCA >


163501




Goofy animals

Galleries
No stress with these animals around.
Goofy animals (2)
Galleries
Caitlyn Jenner leads stars showing off homes in MTV Cribs reboot
Showbiz
Caitlyn Jenner and JoJo Siwa are among the stars who will allow...
Puppy has strange sounding hiccups
Must Watch
This little guy’s hiccups sound like water dripping.
Husky says good morning
Must Watch
“Herro”


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
163259