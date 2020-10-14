COVID-19 outbreak at church in Kelowna declared over

Photo: Castanet Staff

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Kelowna Calvary Chapel is now over.

Interior Health said Wednesday the outbreak, which was declared on Sept. 25, ended with seven cases of the coronavirus.

The cluster of cases was linked to a pair of church services on Sept. 13 and 20.

While the church was located within the Kelowna Christian School, the outbreak did not impact any students.

Three more COVID-19 cases were announced Wednesday for the Interior Health region, bringing the pandemic total to 585. Twenty-nine cases remain active.