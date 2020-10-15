164156
Kelowna  

Local virtual reality company Utopia VR has released an interactive, immersive zombie experience

Zombies out for Halloween

- | Story: 313402

Just in time for Halloween, Kelowna virtual reality company Utopia VR has released Zombie Land - a virtual experience like no other. 

They’re hoping virtual reality users will love the interactive, immersive zombie experience that begins on a foggy street at night. 

"You land in, you see through the fog, you see some cars, and you see some zombies running around," says Utopia VR president Stuart Gray, who established the company six months ago. 

"You’ll see houses and more cars and more zombies and kind of chaos going on, to be honest. I don’t want to give it away, because it’s like giving away a cool movie.

The web-based, mobile-friendly experience requires no installation or download, but operates via a simple web link users can send to other people, inviting them into the virtual chat room. 

The game is optimized for PCs, VR headsets or newer cellphones, and users can navigate their avatar by using a computer keyboard, smartphone or virtual reality headset.

For a limited time, the company is also offering users the opportunity to use Halloween-themed avatars, such as ghosts, pumpkins and bats, to bring people into the Halloween spirit. 

"I know with COVID-19 right now people are feeling a little down, and in some cases some parents are feeling a little unsure whether their kids can trick or treat, so we just thought we’d bring something fun to the community with this."

Gray says that Zombie Land VR is "just a snapshot" of what's to come as the company plans to expand further into the entertainment and sports category.

"Zombieland is the beginning. It’s almost like the first scene of a movie, if you will. It’s the beginning of a genre we want to build around horror in general. You’ll see things like potentially a haunted horror house, maybe like a scary beach scene, things of that nature, so this is just the beginning.” 

To find out more about the Zombie Land VR experience, visit the website

