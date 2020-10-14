Finalists announced in Kelowna Chamber of Commerce awards

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has announced 32 finalists in 13 categories for its annual business excellence awards.
The 33rd edition of the annual awards gala will be, of course, virtual due to the pandemic.
“Our independent Chamber judging panel reviewed all completed applications from the 146 nominations we received since mid-summer,” said Chamber president Jeffrey Robinson.
“This final list represents the best of the best who will vie for the hardware at our virtual gala November 26. All the finalists are outstanding, and we are inviting our thousand-strong Chamber membership to tune in and follow the action. Even though the usual gala excitement will be on a different plane, the excellence of the companies and individuals remain outstanding.”
This year, judges will combine in-person visits with virtual reviews of all finalists’ places of business. Video profiles of each finalist at work will be compiled for online viewing prior to the awards gala on November 26. Winners will be revealed throughout the “Resiliency-themed” event.
The Business Leader of the Year is selected by an independent committee and will be named in early November. Co-presenting sponsors in 2020 are Farris LLP and Interior Savings Credit Union.
Finalists include:
Rising Star Business of the Year – less than three years in business
- TasteAdvisor
- You Are Collective
- Shambhu’s Spice House Cuisine of India
Sponsor: GreenStep Solutions
Small Business of the Year – 1-15 employees
- Portia-Ella
- Twirling Umbrellas
- DEW IT Solutions
Sponsor: Prospera Credit Union
Midsize Business of the Year - 16-50 employees
- Kelowna Hyundai
- Secure-Rite Mobile Storage
- TKI Construction Ltd.
Sponsor: BDO LLP
Large Business of the Year – 51+employees
- Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp.
- Current Taxi Ltd.
- Highstreet Ventures Inc.
Sponsor: Grant Thornton LLP
Not for Profit Excellence Award
- The Bridge Youth & Family Services Society
- Childhood Connections
- BC SPCA
Sponsor: Impact Tomorrow Foundation
Social Leadership Award - for profit
- Kelowna Hyundai
- BalAnce Well-Being Centre Inc.
- Secure-Rite Mobile Storage
Sponsor: Rogers for Business
Marketing campaign of the year
- Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp.
- Okanagan Lifestyle Apparel
- Okanagan Bucketlist
Sponsor: Pushor Mitchell LLP
Arts & Entertainment Achievement Award
- Kelowna Pride Society
- Studio9 Independent School of Arts Society
Sponsor: Hergott Law
Technology Innovator of the Year
- Hybrid Elevators
- The Valens Company
- Perfit Dental Solutions Inc.
Sponsor: The University of British Columbia Okanagan
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
- Jaclyn Robertson from Okanagan Lifestyle Apparel
- Julie Michaud from Portia-Ella
- Brandon Panopoulos from TKI Construction Ltd.
Sponsor: TD Benefits Solutions
Ethics in Business
- Inspire Property Management Ltd.
- Secure-Rite Mobile Storage
- TKI Construction Ltd.
Sponsor: Better Business Bureau
Inclusive Workplace Award
- Hampton Pools & Landscape
- Mario’s Towing Ltd.
- Kelowna Pride Society
Sponsor: Crowe Mackay LLP Diamond Sponsor
Excellence in Tourism
- Paynter’s Fruit Market Ltd.
- Big White Ski Resort Ltd.
- Myra Canyon Ranch
Sponsor: YLW & EIA International Airports
Business Leader of the Year Award
- The Award winner is chosen by the Independent Judging Committee and will be announced at the beginning of November.
Sponsor: MNP LLP