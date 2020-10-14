164209
Kelowna  

Three-vehicle crash on Highway 33 in Rutland

Just before 3:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash. A Castanet reader submitted footage of the aftermath that shows an individual laying on the ground while witnesses attempt to help them before ambulance had arrived.

The crash involved three vehicles including a grey Volkswagen which was hit and collided with the Shell gas station. Following this, a white car attempted to avoid the crash but collided with a grey truck.

A young man and woman were seen exiting the white car, both were injured but responsive, according to the witness. 

The drivers of both the grey Volkswagen and the grey truck were both able to exit their vehicles afterwards. Those who were injured were taken to hospital by paramedics.

Highway 33 remained open in the aftermath of the crash.

No other information is available at this time. Castanet will update if more information becomes available.

