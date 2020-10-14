164156
162613
Kelowna  

Downtown Kelowna's Winter Street Market cancelled due to pandemic

Winter market put on ice

Story: 313377

This year's Downtown Kelowna Association's Winter Street Market has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Downtown Kelowna Association has hosted the annual market for the last three years during the first weekend of December. The weekend includes family ice skating at Stuart Park, a diverse array of vendors along a portion of Water Street in front of City Hall, visits with Santa Claus and live entertainment. The day finishes up with the official lighting of the Christmas tree in Stuart Park.

Because of COVID-19 protocols prohibiting events larger than 50 people, the Winter Street Market cannot take place as the event draws more than 10,000 people throughout the day. 

The Downtown Kelowna Association wants to thank all partners who participate in the market each year. The association hopes to welcome everyone back to the winter market next year.

