164051
Kelowna  

Kelowna-Lake Country Green Party candidate John Janmaat sits down with Castanet News

John Janmaat: 1 on 1

- | Story: 313373

UBCO professor John Janmaat has his name on the ballot for the Green Party in Kelowna-Lake Country.

He is a political rookie concerned with the health of our environment and climate change.

Janmaat sat down with Castanet News for a one-on-one discussion about the campaign, rebuilding the economy and the importance of carbon tax.

On why he's running now:

"I have always been concerned with the health of our environment. Climate change and what we are hearing about collapsing ecology around the world has made me feel it's important to really think about the long-term and try to work towards solutions. Certainly the student activity last year really emphasized that. I felt it was important to have a voice in our legislature if possible, and the opportunity for people to express their concerns in that area at the ballot box. Having a Green candidate on the ballot is important."

On Carbon Tax:

"Carbon taxes are very effective tools and BC is a world leader in introducing them. That's the kind of tool that is very good to support this kind of transition to an economy that moves off carbon. Because, we use a pricing tool to encourage the behaviour we like to see and discourage that which we don't like to see.

"It's unfortunate that this policy that is very effective has such a political bad wrap. Carbon taxes are the cheapest way to deal with fossil fuels to get us off of fossil fuels. The alternatives which typically involve either government trying to get involved in investment-specific industries or things like that tend to be much more costly when you look at the overall impact on the economy."

On rebranding B.C.'s economy:

"The idea a lot of people have been talking about is what can simply be called building back better. Instead of trying to restore the economy the way it was before the pandemic, taking this as an opportunity to invest in sustainable and green technologies. Both educating people to transition to these new jobs, as well as investing in technologies that are more suitable to an economy that will move off fossil fuels and towards sustainable energy and towards living more in harmony with nature. This is a great opportunity to do that. I think that's one of the main things the Green Party would work towards as part of, or in government if the opportunity is there."

On climate change:

"Not subsidizing fossil fuels anymore is I think an important thing to do. And, on top of that we do have to make sure the people who have invested their lives in these industries are able to get out and find new things to do,. We can't just abandon them. It has to be a two part thing. One is get out of the business of supporting the industry, then secondly, get into the business of retraining the  retraining the workers so they can move to other parts of the economy, and help with their transition."

You can watch the entire interview in the player below.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

164201
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4243853
#407, 457 West Avenue
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$529,900
more details
164189


163871


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Draco
Draco Kelowna SPCA >


153561




Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown keen to be first gay Bachelor following split with fiance

Showbiz
Queer Eye star Karamo Brown has put his name forward for becoming the first gay Bachelor. The TV personality is a massive fan of...
Absolute Perfection
Galleries
The most satisfying gallery of the day.
Absolute Perfection (2)
Galleries
Sharon Osbourne: ‘Our house wasn’t a home while filming reality TV series’
Showbiz
Sharon Osbourne "understands" eldest daughter...
3-year-old’s reaction to eating salt and vinegar chips is all of us
Must Watch
“This is terrible! … I love it!”


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162801
163836