162805
Kelowna  

Kelowna strip mall dealing with rash of smash-and-grabs

Rash of smash-and-grabs

- | Story: 313372

Businesses at the Southgate strip mall on Kelowna’s Pandosy Street have been dealing with a rash of smash-and-grabs in recent weeks. 

Earthly Creations Floral Art Gift Gallery was hit by thieves Tuesday night, while Social Pets, within the same mall, was hit on Oct. 7. Two weeks prior, a sushi restaurant was also visited by crooks.

Billie Loiselle of Social Pets said all three cases, the thefts were “smash and grabs, in and out in 15 seconds or less.”

At Social Pets, the thieves did not touch any product and made a straight line to the till, making off with a small float.

“I just want everyone to be careful and aware,” Loiselle said, explaining they have started placing their empty cash register open and visible at the front door to deter thieves. 

Loiselle said the RCMP believe the same suspects could be responsible for all the smash and grabs. Police did not respond to Castanet’s request for comment.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

162352
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4297033
#304-240 Hollywood Road N
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$229,000
more details
162351




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Nellie
Nellie Kelowna SPCA >


153561


154284


Goofy animals

Galleries
No stress with these animals around.
Goofy animals (2)
Galleries
Caitlyn Jenner leads stars showing off homes in MTV Cribs reboot
Showbiz
Caitlyn Jenner and JoJo Siwa are among the stars who will allow...
Puppy has strange sounding hiccups
Must Watch
This little guy’s hiccups sound like water dripping.
Husky says good morning
Must Watch
“Herro”


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
163836