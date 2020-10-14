Kelowna strip mall dealing with rash of smash-and-grabs

Photo: Google Maps

Businesses at the Southgate strip mall on Kelowna’s Pandosy Street have been dealing with a rash of smash-and-grabs in recent weeks.

Earthly Creations Floral Art Gift Gallery was hit by thieves Tuesday night, while Social Pets, within the same mall, was hit on Oct. 7. Two weeks prior, a sushi restaurant was also visited by crooks.

Billie Loiselle of Social Pets said all three cases, the thefts were “smash and grabs, in and out in 15 seconds or less.”

At Social Pets, the thieves did not touch any product and made a straight line to the till, making off with a small float.

“I just want everyone to be careful and aware,” Loiselle said, explaining they have started placing their empty cash register open and visible at the front door to deter thieves.

Loiselle said the RCMP believe the same suspects could be responsible for all the smash and grabs. Police did not respond to Castanet’s request for comment.