162805
164198
Kelowna  

Kelowna West NDP candidate Spring Hawes sits down with Castanet News

Spring Hawes: 1 on 1

- | Story: 313371

Small business owner Spring Hawes is looking for your support Oct. 24 as she carries the NDP banner in Kelowna West.

She previously served two terms on council in Invermere before relocating to Kelowna.

Hawes sat down with Castanet News for a one-on-one discussion about the campaign, supporting small business and issues pertinent to Kelowna West constituents.

On her decision to run:

"I am really proud of the record of the BC NDP, what has been accomplished in the last three years in the province. I think it's something we can see the effects of. We have made huge investments in health care. As an example, we have the new urgent and primary care clinic open in the Westside that has been wanted and needed for many years. Better seniors care, building schools, building hospitals. I would like to see it continue."

On campaigning:

"The people who have talked to me are really excited with what's happened in the province. To be honest, I feel much more optimistic about the campaign now than when I started, because I've had amazing conversations with people who really do think it's time for a change in the riding. That's been refreshing to me and really exciting to hear that people feel good about the way things are going in the province."

On assisting small business:

"It is a challenge, and I don't know all the answers to that at all. But, I think we do have to keep listening and hearing what people need to be able to continue to run their businesses. They've been so adaptable and have changed so much,. Restaurants completely changing their models to so much take-out. We have to be able to support businesses in making the changes they have to make in order to keep going through until we have a resolution."

On Kelowna West issues:

"I've spoken to quite a few local officials from local governments, and other people that I talk to at my meet and greets, and people are concerned about housing. That seems to be one of the most top of mind things, because people need a place to sleep.

"That's a big problem, and we have a lot of ground to recover because for many years we didn't invest in housing. And, we are making progress. We have started building supportive and subsidized housing. there's much more to come and much more planned which is great, but we have a lot more to build and a lot more to do."

You can watch the entire interview below.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163498
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4280054
1023 2440 Old Okanagan Highway
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$324,900
more details
163127


163235


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Nellie
Nellie Kelowna SPCA >


163501


162942


Jesse Metcalfe lost 10 pounds while on Dancing With the Stars

Showbiz
Jesse Metcalfe has credited his stint on Dancing With the Stars for helping him to lose 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) and improve his...
Goofy animals
Galleries
No stress with these animals around.
Goofy animals (2)
Galleries
Caitlyn Jenner leads stars showing off homes in MTV Cribs reboot
Showbiz
Caitlyn Jenner and JoJo Siwa are among the stars who will allow...
Puppy has strange sounding hiccups
Must Watch
This little guy’s hiccups sound like water dripping.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162890