The Vegetarian Butcher has opened in Kelowna, providing plant-based meat alternatives

The Vegetarian Butcher has opened its doors in Kelowna, providing plant-based meat alternatives and other vegan treats to the community.

"It is the first location in Canada for our company and we are a plant-based grocery shop," says director of operations Mike Huget. "Our mission is to provide Canada with all the plant-based meat alternatives, cheeses and grocery items. So when you come in you're going to see our beautiful display cases full of stuff that we make in house."

The Vegetarian Butcher has fresh grab and go sandwiches, salads, deli salads, basic produce and more. The store also offers a variety of local vegan cheeses from local companies including Pulse Kitchen and Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze.

And while opening a new business amid the COVID-19 pandemic may be challenging, Huget says the response from the community has been nothing but positive.

"Shop local is definitely a thing thats occurring," he says. "We are offering online store and curb-side pick up if that is something for those that don't want to leave their house. Obviously opening a new business at any time creates challenges but we've been able just to adapt to current times."

If you've never tried plant-based foods but you want to, staff at The Vegetarian Butcher are here to help.

"Don't be scared. Come on in. Our staff are fully educated to help anyone that might be curious on what plant-based eating might entail," says Huget. "Obviously those that have already made the choice, they're already welcome and they're probably teaching us some things along the way but we just want to provide the overall choices for people."

While Kelowna is the first location to open, the company is looking to expand to Vancouver as well.

The Vegetarian Butcher is located at 103 3957, Lakeshore Road. It is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.