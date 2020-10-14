Several homes evacuated after gas line ruptured in Kelowna

Photo: Rob Gibson

UPDATE 1:33 p.m.

FortisBC has made repairs to a ruptured gas line on Levitt Lane and residents have been given the all-clear to return to their homes.

Crews were doing work replacing water and sewer pipes along Levitt Lane when the gas line was struck.

As a precaution, several homes along Levitt Lane were evacuated. Crews have finished work for the day and they expect to resume the project tomorrow.

ORIGINAL 12:58 p.m.

Several homes along Kelowna’s Levitt Lane have been evacuated due to a gas line break.

The line was hit at roughly 10:30 a.m. while crews were replacing water and sewer lines. Homes immediately around the line break were evacuated shortly afterwards.

An employee at the scene said he expects the break to be sealed shortly and residents will be allowed to return home. Castanet has reached out to the City of Kelowna for more information.