More than 69,000 Southern Interior voters request mail-in ballots

How to vote by mail

Slightly more than 69,000 registered voters in ridings across the Southern Interior have requested to vote-by-mail in the upcoming Oct. 24 provincial election.

That represents about 16 per cent of those eligible to vote in ridings throughout the Thompson-Okanagan and Similkameen.

It's also lower than the provincewide number of 19.5 per cent.

According to figures released this week by Elections BC, 69,059 ballots (out of 432,190 registered voters) have already been mailed out to voters within the nine ridings encompassing Castanet's coverage area across the Southern Interior.

Percentage-wise, voters within the Penticton riding were more apt to request mail-in ballots (19.1 per cent), while those in Shuswap were the least likely (11.7 per cent).

Across the province, Elections BC says as of midnight Tuesday, 680,000 of the approximately 699,000 mail-in requests had been sent out.

An estimated 138,800 (20 per cent) have already been returned.

Here's a riding-by-riding breakdown of vote-by-mail requests across the Southern Interior.

Riding Mail in requests Eligible voters Mail in percentage Kamloops-North 5,458 44,809 12.2 Kamloops-South 7,724 46,345 16.7 Shuswap 6,124 52,479 11.7 Vernon-Monashee 8,270 46,886 17.6 Kelowna-Lake Country 9,584 53,395 17.9 Kelowna-Mission 9,082 50,150 18.1 Kelowna West 8,572 53,008 16.2 Penticton 9,281 48,525 19.1 Boundary-Similkameen 4,964 36,593 13.6

Officials with Elections BC say the number of requests for mail-in ballots this year far exceeds anything they have seen before. In comparison, only 6,517 requests were made during the last election in 2017.

You can only request a mail-in ballot on line or over the phone until 8 p.m. this Saturday. After that time, requests can only be made at a district electoral office.

Elections BC recommends anyone voting by mail to return their ballot by this Saturday, Oct. 17.

After that date, it is recommended you return the ballot to a district electoral office, advance voting place during voting hours, and some Service BC locations.

Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election day, Saturday, Oct. 24.