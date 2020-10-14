City of Kelowna asking residents to book times for public skate facilities

Photo: File photo/Adam Proskiw

If you're planning to skate at a City-owned facility this winter season, you'll need to book your time in advance.

The new measure has come into effect as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and allows residents to book one-hour time slots online or by phone.

Skating time must be booked at least two hours prior to the desired start time, and can be booked up to one week in advance at the Capital News Centre, Rutland Arena and Prospera Place (for a limited time until Memorial Arena opens in November).

Drop-ins will only be permitted if space allows, and equipment rentals are unavailable at any facility.

Visitors to public skating facilities will be asked to come dressed for the rink, as changing rooms may not be available. There will be designated spaces for people to lace up their skates, and physical distancing protocols will be in place.

All high-touch areas in all facilities will be frequently cleaned and sanitized, and entrances and exits will be clearly signposted for visitors.

There are restrictions on the number of visitors at each facility, and these restrictions will remain in place to ensure that even during peak times, physical distancing can be maintained.

Visitors will be required to wear masks at all times in common lobby areas at Capital News Centre and Prospera Place, and plexiglass barriers will be installed at ticket booths.

Anyone who is sick or experiencing symptoms of the flu is asked to stay home.

As for the Stuart Park outdoor skating rink, the city has not yet confirmed when the facility will open, or if so, what precautions will be put in place.

Updates on the operation of the outdoor skating rink will be announced in the coming weeks.

Residents must have a City recreation account in order to use the online reservation system for public skating facilities. New users can create an account by calling 250-469-8800 or emailing [email protected].

For more information on skating including schedules, visit the website.