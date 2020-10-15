There will be no Remembrance Day ceremony in Rutland this year

Photo: Laura Brooks/file John Cashin

Remembrance Day will look a lot different around Kelowna and, across the country this year.

Traditional Nov. 11 ceremonies at cenotaphs will be replaced by small, or in some cases, private events.

And, in the case of Rutland, no service at all.

John Cashin, chairman of the Kelowna Legion poppy drive, told Castanet News as things stand now, the annual ceremony at Lions Park in Rutland will not be taking place.

"Because the Army, Navy and Air Force is now closed, they are not doing anything this year," he said.

"Right now, they are just going to be laying wreaths at the cenotaph before 11 o'clock."

The ANAF Veteran's Association was forced to close a month ago after the building they called home was sold.

The annual ceremony in City Park will go ahead as planned, however, Cashin says because of provincial health office restrictions around large gatherings due to COVID-19, the public is being asked to stay away.

"The way it stands right now, all the wreaths have to be laid before 10:45.

"Government ones and other official wreaths will be laid between 10:45 and 11 a.m."

Cashin says business and individuals who typically purchase wreaths for the ceremony can still do so, but they must be laid before the ceremony begins.

"They can lay it themselves, but they would have to leave on the lay the wreath.'

The traditional parade to the cenotaph has also been cancelled due to COVID restrictions.

The Legion expects to stream the ceremony live. Those details will be worked out shortly.

Cashin says some slight changes are being made to the annual poppy campaign.

"The poppy campaign is a go," he says. "Except you won't see people standing out in front of places like liquor stores will trays."

Instead, he says, the Legion will have large tables set up at 10 businesses around town.

These tables will have two people at one end and the poppies at the other. They will be set up at the three large shopping centres in the city, as well as businesses such as Costco, WalMart, Canadian Tire and London Drugs.

Poppy trays will also be set up at numerous businesses around town such as gas stations and convenience stores.