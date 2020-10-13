163146
Kelowna  

Parkinson Rec Centre reopens doors to non-members

Parkinson Recreation Centre is re-opening its doors to non-members starting today.

“We’re pleased to be able to shift to the next phase of our reopening plans. Until now, we’ve only been able to welcome facility members and registered program participants into the facility,” said Mariko Siggers, community & neighbourhood services manager.

“PRC is a complex multi-use facility, so reopening plans needed to be thoughtful and paced appropriately to ensure we have the right tools and safety measures in place to be able to offer drop-in options.” 

The facility will again allow for the return of drop-in pool, gymnasium and fitness centre use, as well as access for 10- and 20-visit punch pass holders.

There are limitations, including strict maximum capacities, and pre-booking time at PRC is recommended. Drop-ins will only be permitted if space allows and even drop-in users will need to create a recreation account (either in advance or on site) to allow for contact tracing.  

There will be a greeter at the front entrance to ensure everyone entering the building knows what the new protocols are.

Greeters will: 

  • Educate users on any new safety measures or protocols that may be specific to their activity or space 
  • Encourage the use of sanitizer and physical distancing 
  • Confirm that everyone entering the facility has read the PRC Facility Guidelines before entering 
  • Ensure the booking process has been followed and capacities are maintained 
  • Ensure facility users have completed a self-assessment indicating no symptoms prior to entering the facility 

New users can create an account by calling 250-469-8800 or by emailing [email protected]

