Kelowna-Mission Liberal candidate Renee Merrifield sits down with Castanet News

Renee Merrifield: 1 on 1

Entrepreneur Renee Merrifield is dipping her toe into provincial politics.

After an unsuccessful run at the federal Conservative nomination in Kelowna-Lake Country last year, Merrifield was appointed by the party to carry the party's colours in Kelowna-Mission, a riding held by Steve Thomson the past 11 years.

Merrifield sat down with Castanet News for a one-on-one discussion about entering politics, attempting to replace a long-time MLA and COVID-19's affect on campaigning and the province.

On difference between federal and provincial politics:

"Everything is different. I'm not taking about F-18's and F-35's and whether we should go one way or another and trade deficits. It's more taking about health care and education and infrastructure and pandemics, and understanding how to restart the BC economy. In terms of the actual election as well, it's about the people, it's about who we are as a community. From that perspective, it's not that different.  It's about meeting people, hearing their stories, and understanding how I can positively affect their lives as an MLA."

On reopening the provincial economy:

"There are a lot of ways that we can do it, whether it's through regionalization, whether it's through what we monitor. Rather than just monitoring cases, monitor hospitalizations, monitor deaths. Making sure that is the line we are keeping flat, regardless of the case load that we see within our society. Whether it's looking at regional aspects and saying we'll open, but you have to be ready to close if we see and hot spots that take place. There's a thoughtfulness that I think the BC Liberals will attack this with that we haven't seen from our NDP counterparts."

On replacing Steve Thomson

"When he and I first talked, he came over and gave me some pointers on what was going on and different issues in the community. One of the things he gave me was a bag from and organization from an organization called Madame Premier.  It says on there a woman's place is....in the legislative Assembly, in the senate, in congress, and it listed all the different roles in politics. For me it was as if he was knighting me as his heir apparent. Not just congratulating me but cheering for me."

On issues facing Kelowna-Mission:

"There is definitely tourism and agriculture which completely were omitted from the NDP plan announced the week before the writ dropped. We've come out loud, and proud and strong behind our tourism industry. The PST is going to be a big one, and it means for every aspect of the Kelowna-Mission riding. Everything is going to go on sale if the BC Liberals take government. It's something the small business roundtable have been asking for from the NDP, and the NDP have completely ignored. We are looking to stimulate things in a short-term, a mid-term and a long-term capacity."

You can watch the entire interview in the player below.

