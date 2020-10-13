Woman seeks return of cat's ashes stolen in burglary

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna woman is asking the public for help after someone broke into her home and stole her cat's ashes.

Darlene Richard left her home on Elliot Avenue on Friday at about 1:30 p.m. and didn't return until 4:30 p.m. When she got home, she went to unlock her front door, but found it was already open.

"I knew something had happened and thats when I saw the window in my mud room had been broken," she says.

The person made off with many small valuables including a laptop, iPad and a small wooden box with her beloved cat's ashes inside.

"The wooden box with a little lock on it probably looked like a jewelry box or something and I think thats why they took it," says Richard.

She had gotten the cat for her sixth birthday and he had lived with her up until he was 19-years-old.

"I had him cremated and I've been packing him around with me for the past 27 years. He's always been somewhere with me," says Richard.

Since Friday, Richard and her neighbours have been scouring the neighbourhood in hopes of finding the box but so far they haven't. She plans to distribute flyers in the community tomorrow.

"My main goal is to get them back," she says. "Today is my birthday so I'd love for it to be today but who knows."