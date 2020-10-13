164209
New study shows COVID-19 can live on surfaces such as bank notes up to 28 days

A new study focused on how long COVID-19 can live on surfaces has found that in the right conditions, the virus can remain infectious on some surfaces, including bank notes, for at least 28 days.

CTV News reported the study, which was published in the Virology Journal, discusses researchers testing the virus on several surfaces to measure the virus' lifespan under different circumstances. 

It was found COVID-19 dies significantly faster on surfaces in hotter temperatures, and at 20 degrees Celsius, the virus can survive at least 28 days on every material tested except for cotton.

- With files from CTV News Vancouver 

