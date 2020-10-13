This year's Homes for the Holidays homeowners announced

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association's "Homes for the Holidays" homeowners have been announced.

The beloved event has gone virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled to take place Nov. 28.

Traditionally, Homes for the Holidays invites attendees on a self-guided tour of private homes that have been decorated for the holiday season, while raising funds for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association.

“Homes for the Holidays has been such a wonderful event to share in the holiday spirit and inspire family and

legacy traditions. Going virtual for 2020 means that we can continue this special event in a safe way, while

reaching more of our community than ever before. COHA is thrilled to be a part of the magic again, at a time

when we need it most,” says Eva Stoffman, fund development coordinator with COHA.

The online tour invites viewers to share the event experience from the comfort of their home while retaining the traditional home tour event.

The home tours are pre-produced programs that will air at 6:45 p.m. Attendees can enjoy the show on their phone, laptop, tablet or smart television while participating homeowners give viewers the inside scoop on their holiday decor and style.

Vintage enthusiast home owner Kim Andrei describes her newly renovated and decorated home as inclusive and eclectic. Her home is filled with treasures that create a whimsical and welcoming space. She utilizes online classifieds to create her decor.

Lifestyle guru and designer Jillian Harris will also be joining this year's tour to bring viewers a nostalgic Christmas while reminding them of their fondest holiday memories. Her home will feature neutral colours with pops of red along with fresh greenery.

Social entrepreneur and community leader Linda Stober is also joining this year's event. She describes her holiday home style as 'farmhouse glam.' The home is a perfect mix between old world charm and vibrancy.

Janet and her husband Andreas Kluftinger are back for another year after joining last year's tour. Kluftinger describes her theme as ‘Baking a List and Checking it Twice.’ This home will include homemade crafts, 'do it yourself' decor and yummy baking, making the perfect cozy Canadian Christmas.

Jessalyn Broadfoot helped another homeowner last year with transforming their home for the holidays, but this year her own home will be on display. Broadfoot describes her home as “sparkly, lively and anything that reminds you of being on holidays in the sun with a piña colada in your hand and Sarah Vaughn on the record player.”

She enjoys creating DIY projects with magical finds from thrift stores. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many people to rethink their holiday plans, Broadfoot wanted to create a Palm Springs inspired vacation escape.

In between each home tour, local experts will share tips on how to prepare for the holiday season. A signature cocktail will be created with Kristi and James Caldwell, Wiseacre Farm Distillery and Nate Bialkowska with BarNone Events.

Cookies will be decorated with Izabela De Paz, also known as The Cake Mama.

Viewers will learn wine pairing tips from Joanna Schlosser of Niche Wine Co., how to put together a table centrepiece with Kelle Higgins of Floral Therapy, get some holiday style tips with Courtney Ungaro and find out the secret to a perfect Christmas morning breakfast with the help of local chef Rod Butters.

Traditions are a massive part of the holidays so Jessica Hughes with the Central Okanagan Hospice Association will be sharing ideas on how to maintain traditions during these unprecedented times. To learn more about the event or to buy tickets, click here.