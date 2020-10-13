Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 33

Photo: Contributed

Police are looking for witnesses to a collision between a motorcycle and a small SUV that occurred on Monday afternoon in Joe Rich.

At around noon on Oct. 12, RCMP were called to a crash on Highway 33 at Goudie Road.

Police say a white Chevrolet Tracker was travelling westbound on Highway 33 when it crossed the double solid centre line and struck a red Honda motorcycle that was travelling eastbound.

The 60-year-old rider of the motorcycle was transported to hospital where he later died.

The driver of the truck was not injured, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Impairment was not a contributing factor in this crash.



Central Okanagan Traffic Services are seeking additional witnesses, including anyone that may have dash camera video of the collision or the driving behaviour of the westbound Tracker prior to the crash.



Anyone with information about this collision, including any dash camera video is asked to contact COTS in Kelowna at 250-491-5354 or email to the lead investigator: [email protected].