Kelowna  

Highway 33 closed in both directions near Goudie Road due to vehicle incident

Crash closes Highway 33

UPDATED 2:30 p.m.

Joe Rich Fire Department has confirmed an MVA did occur approximately in the location of the 8-Mile hairpin.

At this stage, they say no further information is able to be released regarding the incident.

The highway remains closed in both directions.

UPDATED: 1:45 p.m.

DriveBC has confirmed the detour via Goudie Road is only available for 'light' vehicles.

ORIGINAL: 1:00 p.m.

A vehicle incident near Goudie Road, three kilometres south of Kelowna, has closed Highway 33 in both directions.

Emergency crews are on scene and motorists are reporting significant traffic delays. 

Castanet understands traffic heading towards Big White Ski Resort is being detoured onto Goudie Road. 

An assessment is in progress and DriveBC is asking motorists to watch for traffic control.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.

