Emergency services responded to reports of debris lit on fire in the 400 block of Park Avenue in Kelowna on Sunday evening.

Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP responded to the call which came in just after 7:30 p.m.

Neighbours who witnessed the commotion say they saw two men jump the fence after lighting the fire, high-five each other and flee the scene on foot, heading in opposite directions.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for further information.